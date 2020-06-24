A lot more comfortable

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers. 0-.05” 20% High 76 (72-78) Wind W 5-15 G20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 54 (52-56) Wind W becoming SW Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05” 30% High 78 (76-78) Wind SW 5-10 mph

The cold front came through last night. We won't be as warm or as muggy today, but we will keep a few showers in the forecast. Mostly clear tonight, comfortably cool.

Pleasant Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Weather will be pleasant, but with an upper level low over Ontario/Quebec, there will be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these will linger into the evening.

Quiet weather Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Another upper level trough will develop over the northeast this weekend. We'll also have a surface low moving through the Great Lakes. We will be warmer and a little more muggy for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday with a few showers Tuesday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.