Algeria’s government shaken up amid oil, virus troubles

5:50 am National News from the Associated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s president has reshuffled the government to try to fix growing economic problems linked to the country’s dependence on oil revenues and fallout from virus-related restrictions on production, travel and trade. Algeria’s central bank chief is taking over the Economy Ministry at an especially sensitive time, as Algeria struggles with a drop in oil prices. The reshuffle includes the creation of a new Department of Energy Transition and New Energies, as the country tries to diversify away from the oil and gas that have long dominated the economy.

Associated Press

