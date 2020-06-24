Arab League: Israeli annexation could ignite a religious war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the Arab League is warning that Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank would endanger Middle East peace and could ignite “a religious war in and beyond our region.” Ahmed Aboul Gheit told a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday that annexation “would not only be detrimental to the chances of peace today but will destroy any prospects for peace in the future.” He said it will also have ramifications on international security. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to abandon its annexation plans, an appeal echoed by almost all other speakers.