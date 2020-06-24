Baseball Hall of Fame on deck to open Friday

COOPERSTOWN (WBNG) -- The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is gearing up to reopen Friday, June 26 as part of Phase Four of New York's reopening plan.

According to the Hall of Fame website, it will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed admission tickets available, to allow visitors specific times to avoid clusters of people.

All guests and staff are required to wear face masks, and certain parts of the museum - including the Grandstand Theater, Bullpen Theater, Learning Center and Sandlot Kids' Clubhouse - will be closed to avoid large gatherings.

The Museum has been closed to the public since March 15 due to COVID-19.

