Charleston votes to remove statue of slavery advocate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Crews in the historic city of Charleston have begun to remove a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square, the latest in a wave of such actions triggered by the death of George Floyd. Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, workers using cranes began to bring the statue down from its 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square. In the wake of protests and unrest, city council members voted Tuesday to remove the statue and place it permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.” The City Council voted 13-0 Tuesday evening on a resolution to remove the statue.