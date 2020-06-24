Crews respond to tractor-trailer crash with fuel spill

(WBNG)-Emergency crews are responding to a tractor-trailer crash on I-88 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Broome County dispatch they say both lanes are blocked on I 88 Westbound near exit 2.

They say the lanes are blocked due to a fuel spill.

According to 511 NY, the alternate route is to take Exit 2 to SR 12 A to SR 12 to I-81.

It is unknown what the cause is or if there's any injuries.

This is a developing story, Stay with 12 News for further updates.