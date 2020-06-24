Croatia mulls border restrictions for other Balkan countries

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia is mulling whether to partially restore border restrictions for the citizens of several other Balkan countries after a spike in cases of the coronavirus and an outbreak at an exhibition tennis tournament organized by top-ranked Novak Djokovic. Djokovic has tested positive for the virus, along with three other players who took part in the charity tournament in the coastal Croatian town of Zadar. Just days before a parliamentary vote in Croatia, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was criticized Wednesday and in the past several days for refusing to self-isolate after meeting Djokovic. Lockdown measures have been eased throughout the Balkans, leading to resurgence of the infections.