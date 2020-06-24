Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Video released by the Madison Police Department shows the man talking through the megaphone Tuesday while walking around the restaurant’s outdoor patio. He then goes inside, says he’s “disturbing” the restaurant and walks out. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that late Tuesday Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a photo of protesters. Statues of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and of Col. Hans Christian Heg were dragged away. The unrest followed weeks of mostly peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.