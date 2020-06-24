Department of Labor statistics show Binghamton’s economy recovering faster than New York’s

(WBNG) -- While the coronavirus has continued to wreak havoc on our economy, the Binghamton-area is doing better than most.

The New York State Department of Labor says the Binghamton Metro Area had an unemployment rate of 10.6% in May, which was the third lowest unemployment rate of the 18 metro areas in New York.

The average unemployment rate in the state was 14.5%.

While the Department of Labor told 12 News it couldn't say for sure why Binghamton had a relatively low rate, department statistics show the area did see a big boost in service jobs from April to May.

Even though the unemployment rate dropped about four and a half percent over the past month, since May 2019, unemployment has skyrocketed by more than 175%.

Other industries that added jobs over the past month include leisure and hospitality, trade and non-farm jobs as a whole. The public sector, including government and education, lost jobs in the Binghamton Metro Area in May.