Eastern Libya urges Egypt to send troops if Sirte attacked

CAIRO (AP) — The speaker of Libya’s east-based parliament has urged Egypt to make good on its threat to send troops to fight rival, Turkey-backed western Libyan forces in case of their attack on the strategic city of Sirte. East-based Libyan forces launched an offensive in April last year to try to capture the capital, Tripoli, from the U.N.-supported government there but were forced to retreat earlier in June. Egypt’s president warned over the weekend that any attack on Sirte by the Tripoli forces would amount to crossing a “red line” and that Egypt could intervene militarily.