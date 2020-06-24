Flood warning for much of south, central and eastern China

BEIJING (AP) — China has issued a warning for mudslides and flooding across a wide swath of south, central and eastern China, with heavy rain set to strike the area into Thursday. The National Meteorological Center raised the threat level Wednesday to yellow, its third highest, with thunderstorms and strong winds also forecast. The provinces of Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Anhui and Zhejiang and the far southern region of Guangxi that have already seen floods will see the heaviest rainfall, the center said. More than 20 people have died and tens of thousands moved to safety in summer floods this year. China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.