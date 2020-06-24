Greece slams Turkey’s actions in Aegean, eastern Med

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister is accusing Turkey of undermining stability and security in the eastern Mediterranean and causing problems with all its neighbors, while also violating Greek airspace and territorial waters daily. Nikos Dendias was speaking during a visit Wednesday to Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey and was accompanied by the European Union’s foreign policy chief. Dendias slammed Turkey’s actions in recent months in the Aegean Sea, which separates the two countries, saying Ankara must “abstain from its illegal gunboat diplomacy.”