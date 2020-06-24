Here is the latest Pennsylvania news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — A former Pennsylvania judge involved in a scheme to send children to a for-profit jail in exchange for kickbacks was released from federal prison with six years left on his sentence because of coronavirus concerns. That’s according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press. Michael Conahan was sent home from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Miami last Friday on a furlough that could lead to home confinement for the remainder of his sentence. The law enforcement officials say the 68-year-old was released in part because he has medical conditions that put him at high risk for coronavirus complications. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say 38 more deaths in the state have been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. The Health Department said Tuesday that more than 6,400 people have died since the crisis began in March, with about two-thirds of them residents of nursing homes or personal care facilities. Officials say another 510 positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed. That makes a total of more than 82,000 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a key test of #MeToo prosecutions, Pennsylvania’s highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial. The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The Supreme Court will review two aspects of the case: the decision to let the other accusers testify, and the defense claim that Cosby had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged. Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson calls the decision good news for Cosby, but says he still faces an uphill battle.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Top Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are pressing sweeping gambling legislation that would allow slot machine-like terminals in thousands of bars, restaurants, social clubs and other businesses that hold liquor licenses. Under a draft amendment, businesses with liquor licenses could install the so-called video gaming terminals. No Senate vote had been scheduled as of Tuesday. A major trade association for bars and restaurants supports it. The legislation could deliver new gambling tax dollars to the state treasury. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman also bills it as a way to crack down on thousands of unregulated cash-paying game terminals. Gov. Tom Wolf opposes the bill, his office says.