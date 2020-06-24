Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. That spikes the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12. The Phillies said Tuesday all other tests within the organization have come back negative. One of the two players tested positive outside the team complex in Clearwater, Florida. The Phillies shut their spring complex after five players tested positive on Friday for COVID-19. Philadelphia became the first big league team known to be struck by the outbreak. Three staff members at the camp also tested positive. The Phillies didn’t identify any of those affected.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the team will support players if they chose to kneel during the national anthem. Tomlin says the club has engaged in “intimate discussions” about social activism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last month. The team has set up structural committees designed to help players as they figure out what actions they might want to take. Tomlin says the organization is fine with whatever the players decide so long as they do things “thoughtfully and with class.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom skated with the team in one of the few times he’s hit the ice since being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. The 23-year-old Lindblom has been ruled out of play should the NHL season resume. Lindblom said he was down to his final chemotherapy treatments. Lindblom suffers from Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. Lindblom has 30 goals in 134 career games over two-plus seasons with the Flyers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray says he’s focusing on the present and not whatever awaits him in the offseason. The two-time Stanley Cup winner says he’s doing his best to get sharp following the NHL’s extended pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray split playing time with Tristan Jarry during the regular season and watched Jarry become an All-Star. Murray’s play was on the upswing right before the shutdown and Murray believes he will be ready when the Penguins face Montreal in the play-in round whenever the league does return.

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar in South Dakota, the player’s home state. A prosecutor in Brown County says the 29-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on a personal recognizance bond. The 25-year-old Goedert is a Britton, South Dakota, native. The Argus Leader reports Goedert was at The Zoo bar in Aberdeen when he was punched and knocked to the ground about 1 a.m. Saturday. Authorities did not say what motivated the man to punch Goedert, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released.

UNDATED (AP) — Fifteen minor league baseball teams have filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract by insurance providers after being denied claims for business-interruption insurance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will attempt to play a 60-game regular season, but its 160 affiliated minor league clubs are unlikely to play at all until at least 2021. Minor league franchises say that even though they continue to pay yearly premiums to insurance providers for business-interruption insurance, they have been denied coverage at a time when minor league clubs have essentially no means of making revenues.