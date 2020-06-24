Malls, movies, gyms in New York still not cleared to reopen

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Malls, movie theaters and gyms will not be cleared to reopen when areas of New York state progress to phase 4 as early as Friday. The businesses had been hoping Gov. Andrew Cuomo would allow them to open their doors after a three-month shutdown bought on by the pandemic. But the decision leaves business owners uncertain of when they welcome back customers. A spokesman for Cuomo on Wednesday cited recent surges in states that have allowed a wide range of businesses to reopen. The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and North Country could move to phase 4 on Friday