Man charged with 5 felonies following Binghamton traffic stop

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities say one man was charged with numerous felonies after a traffic stop Tuesday.

The Binghamton Police Department says 34-year-old Frederick L. Hill of Binghamton was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and one in the 4th degree. He was also charged criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd and 3rd degree.

All of these charges are felonies.

Additionally, he was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

The police department says officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Hill's vehicle on Glenwood Avenue and Prospect Street.

A search revealed marijuana, cocaine and a loaded handgun.

The traffic stop was conducted by the department's Community Response Team.