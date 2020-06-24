Mexico reports 947 more COVID deaths, 2nd highest daily toll

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has confirmed 947 more COVID-19 deaths. It is the country’s second-highest daily toll since the coronavirus pandemic began. The highest daily toll came June 3 with 1,092 deaths. The Health Department said Wednesday that the country has registered 24,324 deaths so far. The number of confirmed cases rose by 5,437. The case load has increased by about 5,000 each day in the last two weeks, and the total now stands at 186,847. The numbers are clearly an undercount, given Mexico’s very low rate of testing.