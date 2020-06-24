Open wide: US dentists quickly rebuild after virus shutdown

Open wide: US dentists quickly rebuild after virus shutdownNew
Nearly all U.S. dental offices will be cleaning teeth again by the end of June, but business as usual won’t return for a while. Expect social distancing, layers of protective gear and a new approach to some procedures as dentists get back to work. An economist with the American Dental Association says only 3% of dental offices were open for non-emergency care in April. He expects nearly all offices to be open by the end of this month.