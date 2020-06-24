Pakistan finds ‘human error’ in deadly Karachi plane crash

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s aviation minister says “human error” on the part of the pilot, the co-pilot and air traffic control caused last month’s Pakistan International Airlines crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi. The minister presented preliminary findings of Pakistan’s probe into the May 22 crash to lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday. He said the Airbus A320 crashed because the pilots ignored instructions from air traffic control while trying to land. The crash took place days after Pakistan lifted restrictions imposed over the coronavirus pandemic and resumed domestic flights. The findings shed new light on the tragedy. Pakistani investigators had earlier said the crash resulted from engine failure.