Probe underway of bean bag shot that blinded man in 1 eye

CLEVELAND (AP) — An official says the shooting of a man who lost an eye when he was hit by a bean bag during a Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland is being investigated by authorities. A cellphone video from the May 30 protest shows 24-year-old John Sanders, of Sandusky, being struck in the face as he walked away from a confrontation outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says sheriff’s deputies were armed with bean bag guns that day and an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is underway.