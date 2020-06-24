Barr to testify as Democrats examine DOJ politicization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month for the first time as the panel examines whether he has inappropriately politicized the Justice Department. One of Barr’s federal prosecutors is testifying to the committee Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. As the hearing began, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec tweeted that Barr would accept the panel’s invitation to testify July 28.