Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club raise funds for foster children

(WBNG) -- The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is a brotherhood of law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel.

The Punishers are raising money to help abused and neglected foster children in Broome County and the surrounding community to sponsor different events and camps in the area for these children. The Rescue chapter of the Punishers are a group of ten people in the area that work together on the ambulance and emergency services who decided to become "in service to their community," which is their motto.

On Saturday, June 27th, they will hold a Brooks BBQ drive-thru dinner at Lowes on Upper Front St. from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to raise money for foster children. Pre-order tickets are available via Paypal or Venmo by contacting the club through email, text or call. Pre-sale tickets are not required, but it does guarantee you a dinner.

Call or text 607-205-8736 or email PunishersLEMCRescue@gmail.com.