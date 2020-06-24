Report: ‘Baffling’ errors at vets home amid deadly outbreak

Investigators say leadership at a home for aging veterans in Massachusetts where nearly 80 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died made “substantial errors and failures” that helped the disease run rampant. A report released Wednesday says officials at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home packed dementia patients into a crowded unit as the virus began spreading and failed to properly isolate veterans already sickened with the the disease. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the report “lays out in heartbreaking detail the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility.” Since March 1, 76 veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the home have died.