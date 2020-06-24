Rumble Ponies to host “3rd at the Ballpark”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will host its annual Independence Day fireworks celebration on July 3, with July 4 as the rain date.

BREAKING: The Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce that the Covid-19 pandemic will not be able to stop the annual tradition of fireworks at NYSEG Stadium over Independence Weekend. Join us for 3rd at the Ballpark!



The event includes a free movie showing at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the Binghamton Mets 2014 championship game will be shown prior to the movie.

Guests will be social distanced, and can purchase tickets in the seating bowl, plots on the field, or picnic tables. Guests are also required to wear masks while in common areas.

Tickets are $15.00, and can be purchased here.