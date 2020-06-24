Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, despite public outcry for changes after the killings of Black people. Senate Democrats are prepared Wednesday to vote to block a Republican proposal as inadequate. Now the impasse is forcing the parties to decide whether to negotiate a compromise or walk away from an issue that has sparked mass demonstrations over policing and racial injustice. It threatens to turn the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and others into another moment that galvanizes the nation but leaves lawmakers unable to act. A new AP-NORC poll shows almost all Americans support some degree of criminal justice changes. A test vote is set for Wednesday.