Summer food program expects high demand

(WBNG) -- Senior Director of Food Services at Broome-Tioga BOCES Mark Bordeau is expecting more people to utilize the BOCES food programs this summer.

As COVID-19 has put schools, summer camps, and other activities in jeopardy, Bordeau and his team have been prepping.

To meet the high demand, Bordeau said food vendors have reassured him they are stocked properly, and BOCES has even received donations from the USDA and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

He told 12 News for the first time he can remember, each district within the BOCES region will have a food site for pickup this summer, which is something he says is important now more than ever before.

"This summer more than ever our programs are going to be vital," Bordeau said. Summer camps are closed up for the summer, there's not going to be Rec Park programs, so we are truly going to be the major food sites for kids to grab free meals throughout both counties."

Bordeau estimates that currently food programs offered through BOCES serve between 6000 and 7000 children per day.

He says before COVID-19, around 63% of students were on a free or reduced meal program.

Food sites this summer will be open twice a week, but will have 7 days worth of breakfast and lunch meals.