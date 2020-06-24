The fate of LUMA hangs in the balance

(WBNG) --- The organizers of LUMA 2020 delivering sad news to the community earlier today.

In a Facebook post, organizer Joshua Bernard saying they hoped to be announcing the first digital-version of LUMA 2020 by now but instead the troubles are worse than that.

Bernard telling disappointed fans that the team has been working for months on a series of exciting features that would replace the normal version of LUMA this year but now, he says it appears likely they won't be able to move forward.

A number of funders who had initially made commitments to LUMA 2020 are no longer able to fulfill them due to COVID-19, Bernard said, with the most significant funder telling them just yesterday.

But it doesn't end there.

Bernard went on to say that because of commitments they already made and how much progress they've been able to make in their current projects, the financial realities may end LUMA for the foreseeable future.

He says they're looking for a path forward and that they haven’t given up hope but told people he'd be lying if he said there was an easy or obvious fix. Going on to say, "Everyone is stretched thin right now and funders that may have been able to step in and rescue the situation may be more hard-pressed to do so."

Bernard call LUMA's past five years "spectacular" and that they "had even more spectacular things in the pipeline. But reality doesn’t always cooperate with the dream."

Stay with 12 News on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.