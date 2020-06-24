Two Endicott residents arrested during traffic stop

CLARKSTOWN (WBNG) -- Two Endicott residents were arrested during a traffic stop after police found drugs in their possession.

Police say on June 20, State Police found a vehicle illegally parked on the shoulder of I-87 in the town of Clarkstown. While interviewing the driver, police say probable cause to search the vehicle and the people was established.

The driver, Richard Suarez, 45, and the passenger, Suzanne F. Aljerari, 27, both of Endicott, NY, were found to be in possession of over 6 ounces of heroin.

Both were arrested and are being charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree; a Class A Felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell 3rd degree; a Class B Felony.

Alijerari was additionally charged with False Personation; a Class B Misdemeanor, for initially providing Troopers with a fake name, and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument; a Class A Misdemeanor.

Both Suarez and Alijerari were arraigned before the Town of Clarkstown Court and taken to Rockland County Jail without bail, pending a preliminary hearing.