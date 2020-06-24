UConn eliminates four sports in COVID-19 related budget cuts

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has decided to eliminate four athletic teams as it deals with an expected budget deficit driven by issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. UConn President Thomas Katsouleas told the school’s Board of Trustees Wednesday that the school will reduce the number of sports it supports from 24 to 20, eliminating its men’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and women’s rowing teams after the 2020-21 academic year. The move, designed to save about $10 million over three years, came as UConn approved a $1.5 billion spending plan for upcoming academic year.