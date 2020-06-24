US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

BRUSSELS (AP) — Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to how the coronavirus pandemic is flaring in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s ban on Europeans entering the United States. The EU stopped business people and tourists entering Europe in March to halt the virus’s spread. It wants to open up on July 1 and member nations are debating exactly what criteria should apply when choosing who should be let in. One is the infection rate per 100,000 citizens. The exact ceiling is up for debate. Brussels also says Europe’s borders should not be open to any country with a ban on European travelers.