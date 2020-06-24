US probes complaints of sticky steering on older GM SUVs

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating problems with power steering that can stick on thousands of older General Motors SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 781,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2012 could be affected. The agency says that in 2014, GM extended warranty coverage for 10 years or 150,000 miles because increased friction could make it feel like the steering wheel is stuck. The company said the SUVs could still be turned. Investigators are looking into whether repairs made by GM solved the problem. The agency has 52 complaints and one report of a crash and injury. GM says it’s cooperating, but does not consider the issue a safety problem. The company called it a “slight feeling of friction” in the steering.