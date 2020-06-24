WBNG recognized by the Associated Press for its dedication to journalism

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York State Associated Press Association has announced the award winners for stories that were broadcast, printed or posted online in 2019 and WBNG took home several prestigious awards.

Thirty-three newspapers submitted 715 entries and 46 television and radio stations submitted 578 entries in the contest. The entries featured news, feature and sports stories from 2019.

The NYSAPA Awards Banquet, held annually to honor the winners, had been canceled because of restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak, but the association’s board is still honoring excellence in journalism in the state.

In Category III for television, the following awards were given:

Second place for Investigative Reporting for Anchor Chloe Vincente and Photographer Dan Conklin for “Contaminated: 40 Years Later."

First place for Sports Coverage for Sports Director Nicole Menner, Sports Reporter Jacob Seus and Director Rex Henry for “Sports Overtime.”

Second Place for Use of Photography for former WBNG reporter Tyler Brown and Chief Photrographer Chris Overby for “Owego Peace Sign."

First place to Executive Producer Steve Altieri, Anchor Chloe Vincente and Anchor Paul Mueller for Best Newscast.

And First place to WBNG's Paul Mueller for Best Anchor or Reporter.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing more than 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.