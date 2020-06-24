YMCA members, grab your swim trunks!

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The YMCA West Family Branch in Johnson City welcomed some swimmers back on Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, members of the YMCA were allowed to take place in aqua therapy and lap swim by reservation only.

Scott Tota, the YMCA's senior director of Health Living, said the pool's maximum capacity is currently at ten people to help maintain social distance and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Tota was ecstatic to have members back in the pool.

"[The staff] kind of looked at each other… it's almost like starting work for the first time. You're starting your first day. So there was some excitement from staff, and the members have honestly been, they've been fantastic," Tota said.

Masks are required when anywhere in the building except the pool.

Members and staff are asked to fill out health questionnaires upon arrival.

Tota expressed disappointment as the news gyms will not be a part of Phase 4 of New York State's Forward Plan, but said the YMCA is committed to keeping people healthy.