5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Scores of migrants arriving in Somalia, many seeking employment in rich Gulf nations, tell U.N. workers every day that they are unaware of the coronavirus. Protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, are dismayed that no criminal charges have been filed in the three months since plainclothes detectives serving a warrant broke into Breonna Taylor’s apartment and shot her to death. President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Mount Rushmore is drawing criticism from Native Americans who view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them.