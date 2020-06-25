Army is taking limited steps to counter racial divisiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army will take a few limited steps to counter racial divisiveness among its force. But leaders are delaying a number of more contentious decisions, including recommendations on banning Confederate symbols and changing the names of bases. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy says that beginning in August, the service will no longer include soldiers’ photos when soldiers are being considered for promotion. McCarthy and the Army’s chief of staff say they’re still reviewing whether to redact the box on the form that identifies a person’s race. Some bits of personal information, such as religion and marital status, are currently redacted.