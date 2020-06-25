Belarus leader alleges election meddling from Russia, Poland

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus has accused unidentified forces in Russia and Poland of interfering in the country’s presidential election, in which he is seeking a sixth term. Speaking at a meeting with diplomats on Thursday, Alexander Lukashenko alleged that “puppet masters” in Poland and Russia are behind his opponents. As the Aug. 9 presidential election approaches, Belarusian authorities have intensified efforts to disrupt the opposition, detaining about 360 opposition activists amid mass protests across the country. They include an opposition candidate who wants to run against Lukashenko and a popular blogger running a campaign for his wife’s nomination.