Belgian, UK police bust migrant smugglers; 12 arrested

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium say police have arrested 10 people suspected of smuggling migrants into Britain during a major operation linked to a cross-border investigation into human trafficking. Belgian federal prosecutors said police officers carried out 12 house searches in the Liege area Thursday as part of their efforts to dismantle the trafficking network. The suspects were presented to an investigating judge who will decide whether they should be kept in detention. Meanwhile, authorities said British immigration enforcement officers arrested two people during searches carried out simultaneously. Belgian prosecutors said the investigations would continue in both countries.