Binghamton changes refuse- collection schedule for Independence Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The city of Binghamton has changed its refuse-collection schedule due to Independence day.

The changed schedule is posted below:

  • No yard waste collection on June 29
  • Tuesday normal collections will be on June 29
  • Wednesday normal collections will be on June 30
  • Thursday normal collections will be on July 1
  • Friday normal collections will be on July 3
  • There will be no collections on July 3

On July 6, regular refuse collection will resume.

