Binghamton changes refuse- collection schedule for Independence Day
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The city of Binghamton has changed its refuse-collection schedule due to Independence day.
The changed schedule is posted below:
- No yard waste collection on June 29
- Tuesday normal collections will be on June 29
- Wednesday normal collections will be on June 30
- Thursday normal collections will be on July 1
- Friday normal collections will be on July 3
- There will be no collections on July 3
On July 6, regular refuse collection will resume.