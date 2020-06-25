Binghamton changes refuse- collection schedule for Independence Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The city of Binghamton has changed its refuse-collection schedule due to Independence day.

The changed schedule is posted below:

No yard waste collection on June 29

Tuesday normal collections will be on June 29

Wednesday normal collections will be on June 30

Thursday normal collections will be on July 1

Friday normal collections will be on July 3

There will be no collections on July 3

On July 6, regular refuse collection will resume.