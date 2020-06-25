Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post

NEW YORK (AP) — The Black Lives Matter Global Network is debunking a tweet posted Thursday by President Donald Trump wrongly associating the statements of an unaffiliated activist to the group. The New York City activist Hawk Newsome, who is a former president of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, said in an TV interview this week that those protesting the death of George Floyd would “burn down this system and replace it” if activists’ demands weren’t met. A managing director for the BLM network founded by Black women who coined the slogan issued a statement saying Newsome does not represent the network or any of its affiliate chapters. In a response to The Associated Press, Newsome said no one can claim ownership of the movement.