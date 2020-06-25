Broome County sees ‘slight’ increase in virus cases

June 25 Broome County coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- The county announced there are 50 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

This is an increase from 37 reported on Wednesday.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says there is no reason to panic over the "slight" increase. He says it's expected that there will sometimes be increases in reported cases as the region reopens.

Most of the new cases, he says, are contained to nursing homes.

51 people died from the virus and 550 recovered.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.

Coronavirus advice from Garnar

Garnar is warning county residents that the coronavirus "is not going away anytime soon."

He says he encourages people to continue wearing masks, remain social-distant and wash their hands as cases throughout the country climb.

Garnar says the region is still on track to move onto phase four Friday. Which is the last day he will hold a daily update.