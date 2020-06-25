California considers 1st-in-US electric truck sales rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are scheduled to approve new rules that would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans in the state. It’s a first-of-its-kind rule aimed at helping the nation’s most populous state clean up its worst-in-the-nation air quality. The rules would require a certain percentage of work truck sales each year to be zero emission vehicles. Board chair Mary Nichols said it will be transformational for the state. The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association opposes the rule, arguing the change will not work without requiring companies to buy more electric trucks.