Dodging virus, Navy ships break record for staying at sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the coronavirus made U.S. Navy ship stops in foreign countries too risky, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto were ordered to keep moving and avoid all port visits. More than five months after they set sail, they have broken a record they never planned to achieve. As they steamed through the North Arabian Sea Thursday, they notched their 161st consecutive day at sea, breaking the previous Navy record of 160 days. And they’re on pace to crush it, since they won’t hit land again until they get home to Virginia later this year.