Early, rarely seen Alcott story published in Strand Magazine

NEW YORK (AP) — The current issue of The Strand Magazine will give readers the chance to discover an obscure and unfinished Louisa May Alcott work of fiction, and to provide their own conclusion. Alcott’s “Aunt Nellie’s Diary” has rarely been seen since she drafted what may have been a novel or novella, and set it aside, as a teenager in the late 1840s. Because the excerpt in The Strand ends abruptly, with various storylines unresolved, the magazine is inviting readers to complete the narrative. Guidelines will be announced in the coming weeks. Alcott’s reputation is defined by “Little Women,” the classic novel from the late 1860s that was based on her own childhood