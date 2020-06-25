Ex-UN human rights chief calls for Hong Kong special envoy

LONDON (AP) — The United Nations’ former human rights chief and eight former U.N. special envoys have urged the body’s secretary-general to appoint a special envoy on Hong Kong, saying they are deeply concerned about a potential “humanitarian tragedy” as Beijing prepares to impose draconian national security laws on the city. Zeid Raad Al-Hussein, who was U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2018, and the eight former Special Rapporteurs called Thursday for the unusual procedure. In a statement, they said they “believe there are now very real fears of a human rights and humanitarian tragedy in Hong Kong.” The proposed law has been widely seen as the most significant erosion to date of Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.