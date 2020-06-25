Lobbying grows against Mississippi’s rebel-themed flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — University coaches and Christian ministers are urging Mississippi legislators to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. Large groups gathered Thursday at the state Capitol Mississippi has the last state flag with the emblem that many see as racist. A Republican former governor, Phil Bryant, says the state should adopt a flag that replaces the Confederate image with the state seal the includes the phrase, “In God We Trust.” Legislative leaders are trying to build a bipartisan coalition to change the flag. A Jackson minister says the decision does not take courage; it takes conscience.