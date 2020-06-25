Germany slaughterhouse outbreak brings police, mass testing

VERL, Germany (AP) — German police have deployed hundreds of officers across two western regions that have been placed under renewed pandemic lockdown in an attempt to contain a coronavirus outbreak linked to a slaughterhouse. Officers in protective clothing are accompanying local council workers making house calls on people who have been placed under quarantine to make sure they are at home. Some of those visited are workers at a large slaughterhouse owned by Germany’s biggest meat processing company. But many other migrant workers living in the same apartment buildings are also affected by the outbreak. Authorities also announced the opening of five new testing centers where they hope to conduct 10,000 tests per day, free of charge.