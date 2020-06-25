Global vaccine alliance wins prestigious Spanish prize

MADRID (AP) — The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization has won Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias award for international cooperation. Announcing the winner of the annual prize Thursday, the organizers said that the alliance has helped vaccinate more than 760 million children in the world’s poorest countries since its creation 20 years ago. Geneva-based Gavi, as the alliance is commonly known, is believed to have prevented more than 13 million deaths. The Princess of Asturias awards, presented annually in categories ranging from arts to sports, are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world