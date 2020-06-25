Harpur’s Ferry prepares for the possibility of COVID-19 cases when students return to campus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is planning to welcome students back to campus this fall.

While faculty and staff are preparing to get back into the swing of things, so is the student-run ambulance agency, Harpur's Ferry.

But with students returning, comes the possibility of coronavirus cases.

"We haven't seen too much in the county yet, however with students coming back obviously these aren't 20,000 from the Broome County area. They're from all over the state, the country, and some even international students. So with them returning, we're definitely cautious of any outbreaks. We're going to continue with what we have in place currently," said Harpur's Ferry Executive Director Max Goldfarb.

Back in March, Harpur's Ferry created a plan to change its operations when coronavirus first made its way to our area.

"We were first getting reports, obviously February, beginning of March, we didn't know the extent that it was going to have on the country, I don't know if anyone really did," said Goldfarb.

Part of the plan requires the agency to cut down crew sizes.

"We're a training agency; we have a very high turnover rate being a collegiate EMS agency. So we definitely like to get our members on the ambulance and going as quickly as possible. However, we had to make some changes, and we're limiting the crew sizes to just the crew chief and just the driver," said Goldfarb.

It also makes additional PPE necessary.

"We're wearing an N-95 respirator, surgical mask, depending on the nature of the call if it was any sort of flu-like symptoms or any inline with COVID, we're wearing full-body gowns, flash goggles. That was definitely drastically different," said Goldfarb.

The plan will carry over into the fall as students return.

Harpur's Ferry members say while the virus is a continued concern, they're happy they're a campus resource available to help.

"There's definitely a nerve-wracking element to it but at the same time, being a young, able-bodied person, being able to help my peers in their time of need, to be someone that they can rely on is very humbling. It's definitely something that I am very proud to be able to do," said Goldfarb.

Harpur's Ferry says it is having meetings with university officials to go over move-in plans and what to do if a student tests positive.