Harry Britt, who succeeded San Francisco’s Harvey Milk, dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harry Britt, who replaced assassinated San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and over 14 years fought for progressive and gay rights measures, has died. He was 82. The San Francisco Chronicle says Britt died Wednesday. Britt was appointed in 1979 after Milk, who was California’s first openly gay elected official, and Mayor George Moscone were killed by ex-Supervisor Dan White. The Chronicle says Britt, who was also gay, championed the nation’s first comprehensive domestic partners legislation and fought for expanding rent control, limiting growth and increasing civilian oversight of police. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein appointed Britt when she was mayor and calls him “a powerful advocate for the gay community.”