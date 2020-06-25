High court won’t hear federal agent’s Hawaii shooting case

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a case involving whether a federal agent should face a third trial over a fatal Hawaii shooting. That means prosecutors can’t pursue a manslaughter charge against U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy. A 2013 murder trial for Deedy ended in a hung jury. A second jury in 2014 acquitted him of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter. Deedy had been in Honolulu providing security for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. After bar-hopping with friends on his first night in Waikiki, Deedy is accused of fatally shooting a man in a McDonald’s. Deedy testified that he was protecting others.